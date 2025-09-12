Lions' Kerby Joseph: Questionable versus Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Joseph was added to the injury report Friday, getting in a limited practice. Late-week additions to the injury report are rarely good news, but perhaps it's something Joseph can get over in time to play Sunday. Thomas Harper and Daniel Thomas are the Lions' reserve safeties.
