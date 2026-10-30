Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Joseph -- who opened the regular season on the reserve/PUP list while recovering from knee injury from the 2025 campaign -- was cleared to return to practice Wednesday and was limited in all three sessions of Week 8 prep. He's not quite ready to be activated from the PUP, but head coach Dan Campbell said Friday that Joseph has "responded well to individual work," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph's next opportunity to make his 2026 debut is Week 9 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 8.