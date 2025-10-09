Lions' Kerby Joseph: Remains DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice.
Joseph has been playing through the knee issue despite missing practice time during the week. Joseph played 100 percent of the defensive snaps last Sunday against the Bengals and has logged 14 tackles (10 solo) and four pass breakups, including three interceptions, through five contests.
