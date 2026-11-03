Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that Joseph (knee) will not play in Week 9 against the Dolphins, but is expected to see scout-team reps, Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News reports.

Joseph returned to practice in Week 8 in limited fashion, after beginning the season on the reserve/PUP list with a knee injury suffered during the 2025 season. The 25-year-old appears to be on track in his practice progression as he began reps with the scout team Tuesday. His next opportunity to play will be in Week 10 against New England on Sunday, Nov. 15.