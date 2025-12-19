Lions' Kerby Joseph: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Joseph's knee injury is severe enough that the safety was an IR candidate last week. Since then, it seems the safety has been able to progress enough that he will be able to stay on the active roster, though he will be missing consecutive games. With the starter ruled out, Thomas Harper is in line to play significant snaps at free safety in Sunday's contest.