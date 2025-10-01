Joseph recorded three total tackles (one solo) and an interception in Sunday's 34-10 win over Cleveland.

Joseph produced exactly three stops for the third week in a row, while he was also able to be on the receiving end of an errant pass from Joe Flacco in the first quarter, securing his second interception of the year. The safety is now up to 10 total tackles (seven solo) and two passes defensed, both of which are interceptions, over four games this season.