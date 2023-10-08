Joseph (hip) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.
Joseph missed the past two games after sustaining a hip injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks. His return is a welcome one for a Lions' secondary that is without Brian Branch (ankle) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, (pectoral) who is still on IR.
