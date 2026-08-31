The Lions placed Joseph (knee) on the reserve/PUP list Sunday, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Joseph was placed on the reserve/PUP list in late July and missed the entirety of the preseason due to a lingering knee injury he suffered during Week 6 of the 2025 campaign. The safety will need to miss the first four weeks of the season at least before he is eligible to return to the Lions' active roster. With Brian Branch (Achilles) also on the reserve/PUP list, Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark will likely be the starting safety duo for the Lions' Week 1 contest against the Saints.