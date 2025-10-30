The Lions listed Joseph (knee) as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Joseph is recovering from a knee injury he sustained during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, which prevented him from playing against the Buccaneers in Week 7. The Lions didn't hold a practice Wednesday, so the 2022 third-rounder will have two more chances to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's NFC North tilt against the Vikings. Joseph's return would mean less defensive snaps at safety for Thomas Harper and Erick Hallett.