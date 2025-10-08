Lions' Kerby Joseph: Still working through knee issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Joseph continues to have his practice time limited while tending to a lingering knee issue. He hasn't missed a game all season, and through five games he's recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) and four pass defenses (three interceptions). Joseph's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Chiefs on Sunday.
More News
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets invite to interception party•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Green light to play vs. Cincy•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets questionable tag for Week 5•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: DNP with knee injury•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Secures interception in win•
-
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Returns vs. Cleveland•