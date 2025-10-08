default-cbs-image
Joseph (knee) did not practice Wednesday.

Joseph continues to have his practice time limited while tending to a lingering knee issue. He hasn't missed a game all season, and through five games he's recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) and four pass defenses (three interceptions). Joseph's practice participation over the next two days will provide clarity on his chances of playing against the Chiefs on Sunday.

