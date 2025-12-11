Lions' Kerby Joseph: Unable to practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
Joseph logged a limited session Wednesday before downgrading to a non-participant Thursday. The downgrade in practice participation bodes poorly for the safety's chances to suit up for Sunday's game against the Rams. The starter will have one more chance to practice, but if he is unable to log at least a limited session, it is unlikely he will be able to play Sunday.