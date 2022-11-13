Joseph is active for Sunday's matchup against Chicago.
Joseph was limited to start Week 10 prep due to concussion protocols, but he was upgraded to a full participant Friday and will be available Sunday. The rookie third-round pick is coming off a season-high 10 tackles against Green Bay and has totaled 21 stops over his past three appearances.
