Lions' Kerby Joseph: Won't play against Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
Joseph is set to miss a third consecutive game due to a knee injury he sustained during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs. Thomas Harper and Erick Hallett are candidates to start at safety alongside Brian Branch in Joseph's absence. Joseph will aim to progress enough in his recovery to play in Week 11 against the Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16.