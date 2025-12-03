Joseph (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Cowboys.

Joseph hasn't played since suffering a knee injury in Week 6 versus the Chiefs, but he was never placed on injured reserve. The 2022 third-round pick was a non-participant during practice Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Joseph is hopeful to play in Week 15 versus the Rams. He'll need to ramp up his practice time next week first, and until he returns, Thomas Harper will remain the team's starting free safety.