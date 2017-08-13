Play

Hyder left Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts with a leg injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Hyder appeared to be grabbing the back of his left leg after he went down Sunday and was ultimately carted off the field. His loss for any time in the regular season would be a significant blow to the Lions' pass rush.

