Lions' Kerry Hyder: Full participant in spring workouts
Hyder (Achilles) has been a full participant in spring workouts, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Hyder, who came out of nowhere to notch eight sacks for the Lions in 2016, suffered an Achilles injury in the 2017 preseason opener that prevented him from taking the field at any point last year. Barring any setbacks, the fifth-year defensive end will push Anthony Zettel for the starting job opposite Ezekiel Ansah in advance of the 2018 campaign.
