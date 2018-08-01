Hyder has been a full participant at the onset of training camp, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Considering Hyder was a full participant in the spring workouts, it shouldn't be a huge surprise that he's ready to go for fall camp. However, coach Matt Patricia suggested that he believes Hyder "just willed himself" to be available for the start of camp. Assuming he can remain healthy, the fourth-year pro will likely be counted on to provide a pass rush opposite Ezekiel Ansah (knee) after racking up eight sacks in 2016.