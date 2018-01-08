Lions' Kerry Hyder: In midst of rehab
Hyder indicated Monday that he's "midway" through his rehab from a ruptured Achilles' tendon and expects to be back to full strength for the start of the 2018 season, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "[The injury is] a small bump in the road on a long journey. I'm not even worried about it," Hyder said. "I'm looking forward to the 2018 season and I know I'm going to be back, better than ever."
Hyder was projected to start at defensive end opposite Ziggy Ansah in 2017 after breaking out for eight sacks the year prior, but his season came to an end in the Lions' first preseason contest after he sustained a non-contact injury. Though Hyder has yet to resume running four months since undergoing surgery to address the ruptured Achilles', he indicated that he would ramp up his activity in the "next couple weeks." It's unclear what kind of scheme the Lions will deploy in 2018 with the team bidding adieu to head coach Jim Caldwell, but Hyder's prior experience at defensive tackle should aid the new coaching staff's ability to find a role for him in a 4-3 or 3-4 base defense.
