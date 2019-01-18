Lions' Kerry Hyder: One sack in comeback season
Hyder recorded six tackles and one sack in seven games during the 2018 season.
After missing the entire 2017 season due to a ruptured Achilles, Hyder played sparingly after logging a season-high 45 snaps in the season-opening blowout loss to the Jets. It isn't clear if he's lost a step following the explosiveness-sapping nature of the injury he's recovery from, but Hyder could still be counted on more in 2019 if the team isn't able to satisfy the contract demands of defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder).
