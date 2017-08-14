Hyder was ruled out for the season Monday with a torn Achilles, Conor Orr of NFL.com reports.

The Lions were bracing for the worst after Hyder went down with the Achilles injury in Sunday's preseason opener, and a follow-up MRI has seemingly confirmed the team's fears. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Hyder will undergo surgery this week and begin rehabbing immediately in preparation for a return to full health during training camp in 2018.