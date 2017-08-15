Lions' Kerry Hyder: Placed on injured reserve
Hyder (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
This was virtually inevitable, as Hyder had already been ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles. It'll be interesting to see if Detroit management adds a veteran pass rusher during roster cuts later this month in order provide more depth at the position, as the Lions otherwise will be left with a rather uninspiring group of defensive ends to help replace Hyder.
