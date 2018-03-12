Hyder (Achilles) re-signed with the Lions on Saturday, Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com reports.

Hyder missed the entire 2017-18 campaign after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the preseason, but recorded 36 tackles (23 solo), eight sacks and one pass defensed in 16 games during the 2016-17 season. The defensive end was slated to become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. If he can make a healthy return this offseason, Hyder should contend for a starting role under new head coach Matt Patricia.