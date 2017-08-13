Play

Head coach Jim Caldwell said Hyder suffered a "significant" Achilles injury.

This is a very unfortunate development for the Lions as Hyder led the team with eight sacks in 2016 and was expected to be a strong bookend to Ziggy Ansah (undisclosed) this season. Further testing will officially determine the severity of Hyder's injury.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories