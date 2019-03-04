Hyder isn't expected to be tendered a contract by the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hyder is a restricted free agent but would become an unrestricted free March 13 if the team doesn't extend an offer. After posting a career-high eight sacks in 2016, Hyder missed the entire 2017 season due to a ruptured Achilles and made only six tackles and one sack across seven games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories