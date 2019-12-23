Lions' Kerryon Johnson: 10 carries in return from injury
Johnson ran for 42 yards on 10 carries and caught his only target for one yard during Sunday's 27-17 loss to Denver.
In his first action since Week 7, Johnson garnered 10 of Detroit's 21 running back carries while chalking up a respectable 4.2 yards-per-carry average. Prior to his mid-game knee injury against the Vikings Oct. 20, Johnson had amassed a hefty 17.4 carries per game but managed a measly 3.3 yards per rush on those attempts. Johnson remains a limited contributor in the Lions' passing game, but he could prove to be a viable fantasy play Week 17 against a Green Bay defense that is surrendering 120.9 yards per game on the ground this year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Early Waivers: Final week fill ins
Injuries continue to be an issue heading into the final week of the season, so Chris Towers...
-
Our favorite league-losing punishments
With the championship here, it's time to look at the other end of the spectrum: The Fantasy...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
Injury Report: Major absences
Nobody wants their championship game to be decided by injuries, but they figure to play a big...