Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Almost back to full strength
Johnson (knee) said he is almost 100 percent healthy and won't have any limitations during the offseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
After missing the final six games of his rookie season with an MCL sprain, Johnson said he might've been ready to play this week if the Lions had reached the playoffs. While the team didn't come anywhere close to qualifying, Johnson played a big role in keeping Detroit respectable prior to his injury, averaging 5.4 yards on 118 carries and catching 32 of 39 targets (82.1 percent). He figures to enter his second pro season as the unquestioned lead back, though Theo Riddick could present an obstacle to pass-catching production and Zach Zenner or another player may poach a few carries. LeGarrette Blount presumably isn't in the plan for 2019 after producing just 2.7 YPC in 2018.
