Johnson did not log a carry but did catch two of two targets for 15 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-21 loss to the Colts.

Rookie D'Andre Swift seemed to struggle in pass protection and it was Johnson who appeared to benefit. While Adrian Peterson will certainly remain a big part of this backfield as long as he stays healthy, Johnson could steal back some of the workload if Swift can't be trusted on passing downs. It will be interesting to see how the snaps are distributed in Week 9 against a beatable Vikings defense.