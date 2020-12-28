Johnson caught two of two targets for 17 yards during Saturday's 47-7 loss to the Buccaneers.

With Detroit down 34 points at halftime, Johnson finished second amongst Lions running backs in playing time with 11 offensive snaps compared to a season-low of six for Adrian Peterson. While it's possible that Peterson could be more involved in Week 17 against a soft Vikings defensive front, neither backup running back is worth a look in fantasy with interim head coach Darrell Bevell giving D'Andre Swift (36 snaps) the vast majority of the work.