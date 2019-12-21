Play

Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Comes off IR

Johnson (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Lions seemed to tip their hand with this one, leaving an open roster spot Friday for the likely return of Johnson from injured reserve. The second-year running back has not played since Week 7 after undergoing surgery on his knee, but it's entirely possible Johnson might be forced into a large role if Bo Scarbrough (ribs), who is listed as questionable, is eventually ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest against the Broncos. Ty Johnson, J.D. McKissic and Wes Hills all loom as potential options for a running-back-by-committee approach, however, so don't expect Johnson to immediately assume his usage from earlier this season.

