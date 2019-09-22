Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Completely stonewalled in win
Johnson rushed 20 times for 36 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Lions' 27-24 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
As his final numbers indicate, Johnson could get absolutely nothing going on the ground, with his one-yard touchdown run with 14:09 remaining in the second quarter serving as the only highlight of the afternoon for the second-year back. Johnson did did encouragingly receive almost all of the carries for the Lions with C.J. Anderson no longer around to vulture opportunities, but he's now averaged 3.4 yards per carry or less in each of his first three games of the season. Johnson will look for a significant boost in efficiency at home in Week 4 versus a Chiefs defense that allowed three rushing scores to Mark Ingram in Week 3.
