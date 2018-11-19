Johnson has been diagnosed with a knee sprain and is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While not expected to require surgery, Johnson doesn't seem to have much chance at playing in Thursday's game against the Bears. His likely absence leaves the Detroit backfield in the hands of Theo Riddick, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Zenner -- a trio that doesn't exactly inspire confidence outside of highly specialized roles. With Marvin Jones (knee) also in danger of missing the Thanksgiving contest, Matthew Stafford and Kenny Golladay won't have much help against a stellar Bears defense.