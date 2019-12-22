Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Could get heavy use in return

Johnson (knee) is expected to receive "significant" carries in Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Even though the Lions just activated Johnson from injured reserve one day ago following an eight-game layoff, Rapoport's report suggests the team's lead back won't be eased back into the mix. If that's the case, Johnson could approach the 17.4 carries he averaged in his five full games prior to suffering the knee injury, though the game script could call for lesser work on the ground if the Lions fall behind early. At 3-10-1, the Lions aren't incentivized to overextended Johnson in their final four games, but the uncertain status of Bo Scarbrough (ribs) could prompt Detroit to rely on Johnson to carry the running game out of necessity. Ty Johnson, Wes Hills and J.D. McKissic are the Lions' remaining depth options, with none of those players having shown much promise as ballcarriers this season.