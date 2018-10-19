Johnson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Miami, while backfield mate Theo Riddick (knee) has been ruled out, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Coming out of a bye week, Johnson answered any questions about his ankle injury by logging full practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. He now has a chance to take on a bit of extra pass-catching work, though Ameer Abdullah is also a candidate to handle some of the snaps and targets that normally go to Riddick. The Dolphins have given up 166.8 scrimmage yards per game to opposing backfields, with eight touchdowns (five rushing) in six games. Only the Chiefs and Falcons have surrendered more receiving yards to running backs.