Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Cracks century mark in upset over Patriots
Johnson rushed 16 times for 101 yards during Sunday's 26-10 victory over the Patriots. He added two receptions for nine receiving yards on three targets.
It took 70 regular-season games spanning over four and a half years, but Detroit finally has its first 100-yard, single-game rusher since Reggie Bush last accomplished the feat in November of 2013. Johnson did so despite evenly splitting carries with LeGarrette Blount, who accrued 48 yards on 16 rushing attempts. While it's clear that Johnson has the highest upside among Lions running backs, it could prove difficult for the rookie to maintain the efficiency he showed Sunday (6.3 yards per attempt), especially in Week 4 against a Cowboys defense that has only allowed 3.7 YPA this season.
