Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Designated for return from IR

Johnson (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Johnson spent the last six weeks of the season on injured reserve after undergoing a procedure on his right knee. His return to practice kicks off a 21-day window for the Lions to evaluate him for activation to the 53-man roster, and he could retake the field as soon as Week 16 against the Broncos if healthy. For the time being, Bo Scarbrough and J.D. McKissic will continue to lead Detroit's backfield.

