Lions' Kerryon Johnson: DNPs on tap

Johnson is slated to miss "some time" due to a right knee injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson picked up the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's eventual loss to the Vikings when teammate Jesse James landed on him. While Johnson played the rest of the series, he yielded the backfield to Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic the remainder of the game. On Monday, coach Matt Patricia said that Kerryon Johnson told him he's "fine," according to Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. However, because Schefter is calling Johnson "week to week," the running back may be hard-pressed to suit up Sunday against the Giants. Johnson's practice reps will be one to monitor as the week rolls along.