Johnson took four carries for 25 yards and didn't draw any targets in Friday's preseason game at Tampa Bay.

Johnson came off the bench behind Blount and Ameer Abdullah, taking his first carry with about four minutes remaining before halftime. The rookie did at least make the most of his limited touches, bringing him to 15 carries for 68 yards -- along with five catches for 43 yards -- in three preseason games. Johnson figures to be involved Week 1 against the Jets, but he'll only be one piece of a three- or four-man committee.

