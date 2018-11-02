Johnson could lose out on passing-down work Sunday against the Vikings with teammate Theo Riddick (knee) cleared to play, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Johnson logged his two highest snap counts (38 and 48) of the season the past two weeks, taking advantage of Riddick's absence with a prominent role in passing scenarios. The veteran back's return puts Johnson at greater risk of disappearing when the Lions play from behind, but Riddick shouldn't have much impact on the rookie's rushing workload. There is potential for Week 9 disappointment, as the Lions are road underdogs against a Vikings team that allows just 3.7 yards per carry.