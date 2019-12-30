Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Finds end zone in final contest

Johnson recorded 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in the team's Week 17 loss to the Packers.

Johnson worked effectively in his second game back from injured reserve, ripping off long runs of 20 and 14 yards. He also punched in his third touchdown of the season, finding the end zone from one-yard out late in the second quarter. Though his 2019 season was derailed by a knee injury, Johnson should serve as the Lions lead back in 2020 and will likely be touted as a top breakout candidate.