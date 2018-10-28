Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Gathers 91 yards in loss
Johnson gained 22 yards on eight carries and added 69 yards on six catches during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.
Johnson entered Sunday averaging over six yards per carry, but was bottled up against a Seattle. He was able to make up for it by having his best game of the season as a receiver, adding a dimension to his value that he had not showed much of earlier this season. He might need to continue that receiving production next Sunday against Minnesota as the Vikings are among the best in the league in stuffing opponents at 3.7 yards per carry.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Racks up 179 yards•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Could get some of Riddick's targets•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Logs full practice after bye•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's okay•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Not announced as starter•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...