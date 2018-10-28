Johnson gained 22 yards on eight carries and added 69 yards on six catches during Sunday's 28-14 loss to Seattle.

Johnson entered Sunday averaging over six yards per carry, but was bottled up against a Seattle. He was able to make up for it by having his best game of the season as a receiver, adding a dimension to his value that he had not showed much of earlier this season. He might need to continue that receiving production next Sunday against Minnesota as the Vikings are among the best in the league in stuffing opponents at 3.7 yards per carry.