Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Heads to IR
Coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday that Johnson underwent a procedure on his injured right knee and would be placed on injured reserve, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Prior reports suggested Johnson was in danger of missing multiple games after injuring his knee in the Week 7 loss to the Vikings, and the move to IR officially confirms that will be the case. The second-year back will be sidelined for at least eight weeks as a result of the transaction, though Patricia was optimistic Johnson would be one of the two players the Lions designate for a return. While Johnson is sidelined, rookie Ty Johnson is expected to step in as Detroit's lead option in the ground game, while J.D. McKissic profiles as the team's top pass catcher out of the backfield.
