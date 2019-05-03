Johnson has made a full recovery from last year's knee injury and doesn't have any limitations during offseason workouts, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.

Johnson was on pace for 1,366 scrimmage yards, 51 catches and 6.4 touchdowns before a knee sprain Week 11 knocked him out for the final six games of his rookie season. His mark of 5.4 yards per carry was the most impressive part, and it may have played a role in the Lions' decision to hire run-first offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell as a replacement for Jim Bob Cooter. The second-year running back referred to the change as "good news for me" -- a nod to Bevell's history with run-heavy offenses in Seattle, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. The Lions still have Theo Riddick for passing downs and replaced LeGarrette Blount (free agent) with an upgrade in C.J. Anderson, but there's no question Johnson is slated for the lead backfield role. After making major investments in their offensive line the past three offseasons, the Lions shifted their focus to tight end in 2019, signing Jesse James to a four-year contract and then drafting T.J Hockenson at No. 8 overall.