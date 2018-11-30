Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Idle for practice again
Johnson (knee) isn't participating in Friday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
With Johnson having logged no on-field work this week, it's likely the Lions will list him as out for Sunday's game against the Rams when the team releases its final injury report later Friday. Johnson's expected absence for Week 13 should pave the way for LeGarrette Blount to handle the brunt of the carries for Detroit for the second straight contest.
