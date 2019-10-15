Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Inefficiency continues
Johnson rushed 13 times for 34 yards and one touchdown while catching two of four targets for 27 yards during Monday's 23-22 loss to the Packers.
Johnson was largely shut down by a Packers defense that has been repetitively gashed by running backs this season. Thankfully, the second-year pro barely managed to cross the goal line on fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line. Otherwise, it was a relatively bleak performance from the Auburn product, who's now averaged under 3.6 yards per carry in four of five games this year. It could prove difficult for him to improve his efficiency in Week 7 against a Vikings defense that ranks eighth in the league with 3.8 rushing yards allowed per carry. Not to mention, Minnesota is the only defense league-wide that has allowed one or less rushing touchdowns through six games in 2019.
