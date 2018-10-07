Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Injures ankle Sunday
Johnson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers due to an ankle injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
At the end of a 24-yard run early in the fourth quarter, Johnson was pushed out of bounds and immediately took himself out of the game. His right foot was examined, taped and tested out, but the running back didn't reenter before the Lions officially called him questionable, per Birkett. If he doesn't log another snap Sunday, Johnson will finish the contest with 12 carries for 70 yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 15 yards. The Lions' remaining active RBs are LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah.
