Although Johnson is slated for an MRI of his left knee Monday, the Lions believe the running back sustained a sprain and nothing more, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

If the MRI confirms a sprain, there's a chance Johnson won't miss much, if any time, but it'll have to be relatively minor to gain clearance with the Lions taking the field Thanksgiving, per usual. On the season, he's accrued 641 yards on the ground, 213 yards a receiver and four touchdowns total. Any absence would lead to a timeshare at running back between bruiser LeGarrette Blount and pass-catching option Theo Riddick.