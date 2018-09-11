Johnson rushed a team-high five times for 17 yards and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Monday night's 48-17 loss to the Jets.

Johnson paced Detroit in carries, but the lopsided second-half margin precluded many running plays from being called overall. It's worth noting, however, that LeGarrette Blount was forced to exit due to injury early on, potentially opening a larger hole for Johnson to fill in the Lions backfield going forward. Although Ameer Abdullah (coach's decision) could be reintroduced if Blount is out, and Theo Riddick remains around for pass-catching duties as well, Johnson's balanced skill set should leave Detroit wanting to get its rookie second-rounder more involved.