Johnson rushed seven times for 14 yards and was not targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 27-23 loss to Chicago.
Johnson got the starting nod, but Adrian Peterson ended up seeing the most carries (12) and D'Andre Swift easily led the backfield in snaps. While it is just one game, this breakdown is not what Johnson investors to see. It will be hard to trust him in any kind of fantasy lineup until further notice.
