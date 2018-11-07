Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, the Lions' official site reports.

Johnson injured his ankle Week 5 against the Packers, but with the benefit of an ensuing bye, he was able to practice fully during Week 7 preparations. It's unclear if the current concern is an aggravation of the previous one or a new issue altogether, but his ability to practice in some capacity bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game versus the Bears. Fellow running back LeGarrette Blount is tending to a knee injury, so Theo Riddick could increase his role further if both Johnson and Blount enter the weekend at less than 100 percent.