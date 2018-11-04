Johnson rushed 12 times for 37 yards and caught three of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.

Johnson got almost no push from the offensive line, which also allowed Matthew Stafford to get sacked 10 times. The rookie's 44 scrimmage yards were his lowest total since he was held to 37 in Week 1, and the return of receiving back Theo Riddick (seven catches for 36 yards) from his knee injury certainly played a role in this poor performance. Johnson will hope to get back on track in Chicago in Week 10.