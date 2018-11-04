Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Limited to 44 scrimmage yards
Johnson rushed 12 times for 37 yards and caught three of five targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Vikings.
Johnson got almost no push from the offensive line, which also allowed Matthew Stafford to get sacked 10 times. The rookie's 44 scrimmage yards were his lowest total since he was held to 37 in Week 1, and the return of receiving back Theo Riddick (seven catches for 36 yards) from his knee injury certainly played a role in this poor performance. Johnson will hope to get back on track in Chicago in Week 10.
More News
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Facing competition from Riddick again•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Gathers 91 yards in loss•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Racks up 179 yards•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Could get some of Riddick's targets•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Logs full practice after bye•
-
Lions' Kerryon Johnson: Says he's okay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...